First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

