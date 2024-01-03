First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Down 6.1% in December

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the November 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FHB

Insider Transactions at First Hawaiian

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after purchasing an additional 629,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,351,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,303,000 after buying an additional 2,359,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.