First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.12% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 6,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

