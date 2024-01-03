First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
FMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 27,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,675. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.