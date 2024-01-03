First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTQI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $818,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $467,000.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FTQI stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

