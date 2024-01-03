First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 37,401 shares.The stock last traded at $56.12 and had previously closed at $57.33.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
