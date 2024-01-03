First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 24,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 37,401 shares.The stock last traded at $56.12 and had previously closed at $57.33.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after buying an additional 305,308 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 164,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

