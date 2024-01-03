First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stake Boosted by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 426,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,117,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 195,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,605. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

