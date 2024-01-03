First United Bank & Trust Acquires 95 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 54.5% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Salesforce by 256.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $66,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 325 shares in the company, valued at $65,315.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,297 shares of company stock worth $263,517,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $256.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.62 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

