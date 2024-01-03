First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,934 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $650.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $606.29 and a 200 day moving average of $570.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

