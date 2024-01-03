First United Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

