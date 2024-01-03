First United Bank & Trust Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

