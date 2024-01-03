First United Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $240.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,290 shares of company stock worth $49,380,030. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

