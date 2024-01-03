First United Bank & Trust Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,989 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

