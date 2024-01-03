First United Bank & Trust Has $2.12 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

