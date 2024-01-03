First United Bank & Trust Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
