First United Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.