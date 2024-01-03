First United Bank & Trust Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Southern by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SO opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

