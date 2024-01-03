First United Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $234.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

