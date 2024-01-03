First United Bank & Trust Purchases 309 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

