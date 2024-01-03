First United Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.31.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

