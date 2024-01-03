First United Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

IYW stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $123.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

