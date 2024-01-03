First United Bank & Trust Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.6 %

MKC opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

