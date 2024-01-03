First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

