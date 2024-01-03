First United Bank & Trust Sells 119 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME opened at $209.23 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

