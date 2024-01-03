First United Bank & Trust Sells 255 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

