First United Bank & Trust Sells 363 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $73.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

