First United Bank & Trust Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBR stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $182.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

