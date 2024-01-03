First United Bank & Trust Sells 675 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 279,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 344,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

BATS IEFA opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.57.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

