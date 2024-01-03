First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,232.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

