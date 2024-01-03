FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.86.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $158.26 on Friday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $121.94 and a twelve month high of $166.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in FirstService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after buying an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,631,000 after purchasing an additional 349,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

