Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading Down 5.2%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 5,688,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 30,866,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 420.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fisker by 473.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

