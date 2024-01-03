Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 75.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

