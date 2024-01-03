Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Five9
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 505,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 75.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.08 and a beta of 0.93. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Five9
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.