Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Gap Down to $30.30

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.30, but opened at $22.84. Flex shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 2,097,390 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flex by 845.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,341,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 1,200,028 shares during the period. Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $1,938,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 251,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

