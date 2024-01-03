Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in December

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.0 days.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

Fnac Darty stock remained flat at C$66.00 on Wednesday. Fnac Darty has a twelve month low of C$46.08 and a twelve month high of C$66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

