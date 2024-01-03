Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 22,011,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,662,793. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

