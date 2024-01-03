Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the November 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortitude Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Fortitude Gold stock traded up 0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 6.07. The company had a trading volume of 77,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,043. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 5.51 and a 12 month high of 7.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 6.13.

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

