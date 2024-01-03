Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,796,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 30th total of 5,097,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,851.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortnox AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FNOXF opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Fortnox AB has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program.

