Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

