Forza Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.