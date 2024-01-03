Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

