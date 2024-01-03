Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.
ConocoPhillips Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.