Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 0.9% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $83.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

