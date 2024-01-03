Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,293 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

