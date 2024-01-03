Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,777 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $89.36 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $91.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

