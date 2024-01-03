Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,219,000 after buying an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 3.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

