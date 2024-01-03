Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.88.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.1 %

TEL stock opened at $138.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

