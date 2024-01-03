Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. Analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

