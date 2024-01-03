Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAG. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 3.0 %

CAG opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

