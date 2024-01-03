Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $239,981,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 387.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

UNP stock opened at $243.46 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day moving average is $218.20. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

