Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Encompass Health by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 300,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $84,700,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

