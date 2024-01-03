Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 97,443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 127,772 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.07.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BBY opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

